Delhi Metro Phase IV Expansion: Here's What You Need To Know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in 2018, announced a mega-expansion project that would add over 100 kilometres of new metro lines to the existing network. The project, known as Phase IV, received approval from the central government the following year. Phase IV includes six new metro lines, which will connect various parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). The new lines will have a total length of 103.94 kilometres, with addition of 28 new stations to the DMRC network.

The project is expected to benefit lakhs of people living in Delhi and the NCR, providing them with more convenient and affordable transportation options. It will also take thousand of cars off road, easing the traffic congestion and air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi metro’ s Phase 4 expansion will add up to 11 new interchange stations could be built as part of the future phase, bringing the total count to 40. The new stations are intended to enhance Metro access to the National Capital Region’s expanded territories.

The interchange stations are dispersed along the three priority corridors that make up the Phase IV extension.

Three interchange stations— Delhi Aerocity, Chhatarpur, and Tughlaqabad, would be located along the 23.6-mile Silver Line corridor between Aerocity and Tughlaqabad

On the 29.3-kilometre RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West Magenta Line section, seven additional interchange stations will be built. These are Haiderpur Badli Mor, Haiderpur, Pulbangash, Pitampura, Azadpur, Majlis Park, and Peeragarhi. Areas like Ghaziabad, Rohini, Noida, and Dwarka will have improved connections thanks to the Pulbangash and RK Ashram Marg stations.

At Maujpur, one interchange on the Majlis Park-Maujpur Pink Line corridor will be built. The length of this corridor is 12.3 kilometres.

Phase 4 will see the construction of the second triple interchange station, the Azadpur Metro Station, and the first interchange station with an underground parking garage, Tughlaqabad.

The project is anticipated to take an additional two years to complete, even though the completion date for Phase 4 is December 2024. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved an outlay for the Phase-IV project of Rs 1,000 crore last week, with a provision of Rs 350 crore in the budget projection for 2023–2024.

