Delhi Metro: QR-based Ticketing System Set to Launch by June-End, Details Inside

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to introduce a cutting-edge QR-based ticketing system, making daily commute hassle-free for the masses.

With this groundbreaking DMRC service, passengers will bid farewell to the age-old tokens when traveling on the Delhi Metro. According to officials, the application for this technology has reached its final testing phase, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The QR-based ticketing system is expected to launch by the end of June.To assure the flawless operation and error-free generation of QR code tickets, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now carrying out internal tests. Prior to making the technology available to passengers, the corporation’s goal is to identify and fix any potential problems. After this, the passengers would be able to use only their cell phones to enter and exit Metro stations.

Once implemented, commuters will be able to access Delhi Metro stations using only their smartphones. DMRC is currently in the testing phase, and Anuj Dayal, the principal executive director of corporate communications, expressed optimism about the upcoming launch by the end of June, post the final testing phase.

According to a report by India Today, approximately 75 percent of DMRC commuters presently utilize smart cards for metro travel. This figure saw a surge from around 70 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic to 78 percent in May last year. Presently, DMRC witnesses a daily footfall of approximately 5.5 to 6 million trips, accounting for nearly 90 percent of the pre-pandemic passenger count. During that period, there were an average of 6-6.5 million passengers commuting every day.