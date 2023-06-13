Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Delhi-Mumbai Flight Ticket: Airfares Goes as High as Rs 14K Between Two Cities

Delhi-Mumbai Flight Ticket: Airfares Goes as High as Rs 14K Between Two Cities

The beginning of the summer vacation in North India in June, increased the air travel demand, which somehow contributed the sudden rise in airfare.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 12:02 IST

Delhi, India

Air India (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Planning to fly from Delhi to Mumbai? If yes, then we would suggest you book your flight tickets in advance as prices of the same are skyrocketing right now. Currently, the 24-hour advance non-stop flight ticket comes under the price tag of Rs 14,000 or even more, which is considered the most expensive domestic ticket worldwide.

It has been reported on Wednesday that an interested flyer was looking for a one-way ticket on the same route, and ended up seeing the cheapest ticket for Rs 11,000. Even with a depreciating rupee, an Indian traveler would find better deals at the last minute better on the busiest domestic routes in the US, UK, Australia, China, South Korea, and South Africa.

Why the ticket prices are rising?

Due to the beginning of the summer vacation in North India in June. The demand for air travel also increased, which led the leading airlines in the country to hike ticket prices for specific routes.

It also has been reported that the rise in fuel prices and inflation also contributed to a sharp rise in air travel prices. The fuel cost has witnessed a massive rise of  76 percent in 2022 as compared to 2019. Apart from this, the collapse of Go First Airlines, which used to be the third largest carrier in the country, is also considered as another factor for a sudden rise in airfare.

    first published: June 13, 2023, 10:41 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 12:02 IST
