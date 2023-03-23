Delhi-Prayagraj Direct Evening Flight to Start from March 27; Timings, Ticket Price and More

Alliance Air has announced a new flight from Prayagraj’s Bamrauli airport to Delhi from March 27. The departure time of the direct flight between the two cities is set at 5:25 PM. The move comes as a major relief for passengers in Prayagraj who were demanding a flight to Delhi that left after office hours. At present, Alliance Air operates a flight from Prayagraj to Delhi at 4.10 pm. This flight will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – at the revised timings while on the rest of the days, it will continue to operate at its old time of 4.10 pm.

Apart from this, the flight timings from Delhi to Prayagraj will also be changed by Alliance Air. The flight will depart from Delhi at 10 am on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the flight timing will be 10.50 am.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) regional director, RR Pandey notified people about the development and stated, “The demand of passengers has been accepted and from March 27, a flight will be available even after 5 pm as the Prayagraj-Delhi flight of Alliance Air will take off from the airport three days a week at 5.25 pm."

Indigo Airlines also operates a flight from Prayagraj to Delhi. Apart from Indigo Airlines, only Alliance Air presently operates flights from Prayagraj Airport. The company offers flights to 56 destinations including Ziro and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Dimapur in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. Alliance Air also provides flights to Itanagar, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga and Diu.

Alliance Air resumed direct flights from Chennai to Sri Lanka’s Jaffna in December. The flight was started in 2019 but suspended due to coronavirus restrictions the next year. This is the only international destination in the airline’s list till date.

The flight departs from Chennai at 9:25 am and reaches Jaffna at 10:50 am. Alliance Air’s flight from Jaffna to Chennai leaves at 11:50 am and will reach Chennai at 1:15 pm. The flight operates on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The airline plans to expand its network to Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar soon, with the aim to connect regional hubs to these destinations, similar to the Chennai-Jaffna route.

