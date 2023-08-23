Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight Windshield Crack Mid-Air Due To Adverse Weather

Due to adverse weather conditions, a Vistara flight en route to Pune made an audacious return to the Delhi airport on August 23.

The aircraft, bravely piloted by its cockpit crew, successfully landed back at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, skillfully averting potential risks arising from a cracked windshield. The swift decision demonstrated the highest level of commitment to passenger safety and operational attentiveness.

According to a Vistara spokesperson, the pilot’s sensible decision led to this preventative measure, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on flight UK 991. The unforeseen encounter with turbulent weather shortly after takeoff led to a concerning windshield crack, prompting the crew to make a swift and resolute choice to return to IGI Airport. Vistara, a symbol of reliability in aviation, promptly arranged an alternate aircraft to accommodate the passengers’ onward journey, mitigating any inconvenience caused.

“We confirm that Vistara flight UK 991, flying from Delhi to Pune, encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in crack in its windshield. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi. An alternate aircraft has been immediately arranged, which will depart shortly. The inconvenience caused to customers is deeply regretted. As always, safety of our customers and crew is most important to Vistara," as stated by Vistara Spokesperson.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another disruptive episode involving a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight, which encountered an extensive delay of approximately eight hours at IGI Airport due to a bomb threat. The call, initially taken seriously, was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Sources reveal that the airport’s call center received the alarming call at around 7:30 am on a Friday, with the anonymous caller claiming the presence of explosives onboard flight UK971, parked near gate no. 42, set to detonate within the hour.