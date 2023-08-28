Delhi to Get 400 Electric Buses Ahead of G20 Summit, Details Here

Delhi is all set to witness one of the major events named G20 or Group of 20 in September. All the related arrangement is already at its peak as 19 countries including the European Union will come together to attend the summit. It has been reported that ahead of the big event, the national capital will have as many as 400 electric buses, out of which some of them will be used for the summit before joining the DTC fleet.

According to the reports, all the buses will be given the green signals or will be flagged off days before the G20. Some of the officials from the transport department said, the upcoming electric buses will be equipped with an advanced mechanism, allowing them to have higher battery capacity, which will provide better services to the people in two shifts.

E-buses Features

Talking about safety, a senior official said all the upcoming electric buses will be equipped with a real-time monitoring system and CCTV cameras, making them even safer for the passengers while traveling at any time in the city. Apart from this, the buses also will have automatic pneumatic wheelchair ramps, which will make travel easy for people with disabilities, official said.

Here’s What Transport Minister Says