Delta Airline Flight From LA to Atlanta Diverted Due to Medical Issues

Passengers told media that at least three flight attendants began feeling sick during the Delta Airline flight

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 11:10 IST

OKLAHOMA CITY

Delta Airlines (Photo: @Delta / Twitter)
Delta Airlines (Photo: @Delta / Twitter)

A Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta resumed its flight Friday after being diverted to Oklahoma City a day earlier.

The airline said in a statement that the flight was diverted “out of an abundance of caution due to an onboard medical issue."

Passengers told KOCO-TV that at least three flight attendants began feeling sick during the flight Thursday.

Also Read: Vietnam Aviation Authority Issues New Fare Rules Amid Airline Price Hikes: Reports

“They told us they were having trouble breathing and that there was something about them being nauseous in heat," passenger Emmy Kelly said. “They didn’t give us a ton of information."

“The head stewardess was actually having trouble breathing at some point," another passenger, Greg Everett, said. “She was seated and using the oxygen mask."

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokesperson Adam Paluka said three people were transported by ambulance from the airport to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The Boeing 757 aircraft landed at Will Rogers World Airport shortly before 6 pm, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Delta said in the statement that the flight resumed shortly before noon Friday.

