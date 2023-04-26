Designing EVs for India, from India: Interview with Gaurav Kumar, Head of Supply Chain & Manufacturing, Euler Motors

Euler Motors, founded nearly half a decade back in 2018, is an emerging electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, headquartered in New Delhi. The brand recently launched its first product in the form of the HiLoad EV in the Indian market. Recently, we had the opportunity to speak with Gaurav Kumar, Head of Supply Chain & Manufacturing, Euler Motors, about the brand’s growth strategy for the domestic market. Kumar also shared details about Euler Motors’ manufacturing process at the Palwal factory in Haryana and import dependence. He also have information on the company’s dealership and service network expansion plans. Below are the edited excerpts of the interview:

How is Euler Motors standing out in the market vis-à-vis its competitors?

At Euler Motors, we are designing EVs for India, from India. We are developing the most powerful commercial EVs in the market - with a technology-intensive and software-driven approach. Our company has been focused on building the most powerful commercial EVs that are designed to carry a maximum payload, along with robust charging and service infrastructure that enables seamless operations of our vehicle.

We are the first player in India to provide liquid cooling technology in our battery packs which allow the vehicle to withstand ambient temperatures and offer a long-lasting battery life. Our vehicles are equipped with advanced telematics and software assistance that gives unmatched experience to our customers. The advanced technology in our vehicle also allows fleet tracking, battery monitoring, and pre-emptive servicing that enables us to address vehicle breakdowns before it occurs on the spot.

Can you share details about your manufacturing process and any cutting-edge technology adopted by the company?

Currently, our manufacturing plant operating in NCR consists of a semi-automatic state-of-the-art shop floor and a battery line for liquid-cooled battery pack technology. We have begun mass production of HiLoad EV from our factory and are producing 500 units per month while we plan to expand to up to 1500 units per month by the end of this FY.

What is your import dependence?

From a component standpoint, we have achieved 95 percent localisation for the vehicles and 90 percent for our battery packs, excluding the cell. These also include many parts and component systems that were 100 percent localized in India for the first time ever, where the team had to innovate and manufacture parts in India. We have a massive network of 300+ suppliers across, who are growing with us in the EV segment.

What is Euler Motors’ Dealership and Service network like at the moment and what are the expansion plans?

We have an established network of service centres in key cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune. We aim to increase our service experience with expansion with over 20 retail stores and service centres and network across India including delivery hubs like Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, among others to provide faster response to customers.

What is Euler Motors’ current charging network and what are the growth plans?

We already have a robust charging network that combines with our high-powered HiLoad EV. We already have a network of 500+ charging points with 200+ charging stations and offer multiple charging options to address range of anxiety concerns. Along with an onboard charger we are also the only EV company in the segment to offer DC fast charging for our customers which provides a 50 Km range within just 15 minutes of charge. We are now deploying our EVs across India and continue to grow our network of charging infrastructure in these markets.

Can you tell us about Euler Motors’ first product ‘HiLoad’ in detail?

HiLoad is India’s most powerful three-wheeler cargo vehicle, which offers the highest payload capacity (688 Kg), highest battery power (13 kWh), and certified range (170 KM) on a single charge. This allows customers to carry a higher payload and cover more distance, consequently leading to higher earnings and profitability.

HiLoad is equipped with a cutting-edge IP67 battery pack with patented liquid cooling technology, which is a first for India and our electric vehicle can power through all types of weather and road conditions. What truly stands out is how we are supporting our customers using advanced software and fleet tracking systems via our telematics app Euler Shepherd, right from battery monitoring and real-time charging to pre-emptive servicing that enables us to fix any issues in the vehicle which may occur.

What are your growth plans for the next two years?

Our goal is to become India’s leading commercial EV brand and gain a robust market share in the segment. We are live across 20+ retail stores across the country, with an order book of over 10000+ units that we plan to deliver over the next two years. To achieve this, we have already scaled our capacities and will deploy over 6000+ commercial EVs in the next one year.

