DGCA to Conduct Special Audit of Go First Facilities in Mumbai and Delhi

After conducting a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by cash-strapped Go First airlines on June 28, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to conduct a special audit of the airline’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from July 4 to 6, sources said on Friday.

The development came days after Go First submitted its resumption plan to the civil aviation regulator in which it stated it plans to recommence operations as soon as possible. GoFirst’s Resolution Professional (RP), Shailesh Ajmera, and former CEO Kaushik Kona met with DGCA officials to discuss the revival plan of the airline on Wednesday, which is currently grounded.

“The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," an official told PTI.

The budget carrier, previously owned by the Wadia family, is currently undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

A PTI report on Thursday said that once the scrutiny of documents is complete, the DGCA will conduct an audit to evaluate the airline’s operational readiness. Before its grounding, the airline served 29 domestic destinations, but the revival plan aims to reduce this number to 23.

Upon resuming operations, the airline will temporarily exclude Jaipur, Lucknow, Kannur, Patna, Varanasi and Ranchi from its flight routes, according to sources.