Dhanbad-Patna InterCity Express 13331/1332 will now operate on Sundays as well, apart from its regular operational days of Monday to Saturday. This new development has come into effect from March 12, Sunday, Dev Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Dhanbad Railway Division, told News 18. The Dhanbad-Patna InterCity Express 13331/1332 is the only rail that connects the two cities during the day.

Apart from these trains, Dhanbad locals can travel to Patna via Gangadamodar Express and Patliputra Express. The problem with these trains is their timings. Gangadamodar Express commences operations at 11:20 PM and the Patliputra Express starts at 03:35 AM. Due to these odd timings, there was no scope for the Dhanbad locals to travel to Patna at day time. Now, with the Dhanbad-Patna InterCity Express 13331/1332 expanding operations to Sunday as well, help the city’s residents.

Train number 13331 commences operations at 08:05 AM from Dhanbad and arrives at Patna at 5:30 PM. Train number 13332 commences operations at 08:30 AM from Dhanbad and arrives at Patna at 6:40 PM. While covering this route, both trains halt at Barakar, Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Vidyasagar and Madhupur junctions. Jasidih junction, Simultala, Jhajha, Gidhaur, Jamui, Mananpur, Kiul junction and Lakhisarai junction are also covered by these trains. Badhiya, Hathidah junction, Mokama junction, Barh, Bakhtiyarpur junction, Khusrupur and Rajendra Nagar terminals also fall on the same route.

Apart from this facility, other features are also going to be included for passengers to help those who commute via Dhanbad railway station. Dhanbad railway station is going to be redesigned, keeping in mind its relevance at the global level. As stated in the report published on Jagran.com, new roads are slated to be constructed for the smooth passage of trains operating at this station. These roads will be designed keeping in mind the freight corridor.

