Diamler India Launches BharatBenz Certified to Revolutionize Pre-Owned Commercial Vehicle Market

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, and the renowned manufacturer of BharatBenz trucks and buses, has made a groundbreaking entry into the pre-owned commercial vehicle market. Introducing their latest venture, ‘BharatBenz Certified,’ this initiative aims to cater to Indian customers who have long aspired to own a BharatBenz fleet.

BharatBenz has enjoyed a decade of unmatched success and has grown to be known for its superior engineering, safety, dependability, performance, and total cost of ownership. Besides this, BharatBenz vehicles have outstanding endurance, deliver higher mileage, and claim longer lifecycles compared to their competitors in the Indian market thanks to DICV’s constant commitment to product engineering and quality. This makes pre-owned BharatBenz cars an alluring offer for prospective buyers.

Mr. Rajaram K, President of BharatBenz Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service, expressed, “Our extensive and meticulous market research revealed a growing desire among customers to purchase pre-owned BharatBenz trucks. Identifying this untapped demand, we conceived the idea of launching BharatBenz Certified—a company-driven initiative that allows customers to directly engage with BharatBenz through our website or authorized dealerships, thereby eliminating the need for intermediaries. BharatBenz Certified will also serve as a catalyst for existing BharatBenz customers to upgrade their fleets to new vehicles, creating opportunities for customers aspiring to own reliable and safe pre-owned BharatBenz vehicles, which will be as good as new after undergoing refurbishment and restoration by BharatBenz Certified."

Under the umbrella of BharatBenz Certified, pre-owned BharatBenz vehicles will undergo a meticulous refurbishment process that includes a rigorous 125-point quality check, comprehensive technical inspections, repairs, and restoration. Each car will go through a thorough pre-delivery inspection (PDI) before being delivered. Customers may buy with confidence knowing that every reconditioned BharatBenz car sold through BharatBenz Certified comes with a 6-month warranty. Customers also have the choice of transferring the existing warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) from the previous owner or choosing a new AMC for their used BharatBenz trucks.

Unlike other commercial vehicles, which normally have a lifespan of 5 to 6 years, BharatBenz trucks have shown their durability by travelling millions of miles without needing maintenance other than as required by the manufacturer. BharatBenz CVs have a lifespan that is far beyond the norm for the industry thanks to their remarkable durability, which makes them a desirable alternative for clients looking to buy used cars. These vehicles are brought back to their former glory thanks to the refurbishing and restoration work done by BharatBenz Certified, which guarantees dependability, performance, safety, and an unsurpassed total cost of ownership.