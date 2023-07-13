Digades and Sygic Launch In-Helmet Head-up Display, Check Details

In a smart move, a German-based brand Tilsberk, owned by Digade, has collaborated with a navigation firm Sygic and created a unique yet beneficial heads-up- display (HUD) for bike enthusiasts. The innovative product can be attached to the helmets, and will provide important information throughout the journey without losing sight on the road.

With the help of the gadget, riders can monitor important information such as gear positioning, RPM, speed limit, petrol capacity, time and among others through a small display from a virtual distance of 10mm. The system also utilizes Sygic’s Mobile SDK to offer personalized routing and turn-by-turn navigation tailored for motorbikers.

All About In-Helmet Head-Up Display

As per the information shared by the company., the device can be connected to a rider’s phone via Bluetooth, and features a battery life of up to 12 hours. Brand also claims that it is easy to attach or detach device from helmet. It will take hard few seconds for the whole process.

The Tilsberk’s gadget can be controlled by an application, under which the bikers can change or customize the head-up display’s design. They also can enjoy other exciting features of the product through the app.

Here’s What Digades Said About Product

According to Digades Product Owner Christoph Lebelt “Working with Sygic is a pleasure. Their Mobile SDK provided the perfect platform for our head-up display system, allowing us to create a product that is truly unique in the market."