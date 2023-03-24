Delhi Metro Phase 4: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Silver Line Starting Soon, Check New Stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to kickstart work on its Metro Phase 4, under which it will increase the train connectivity in the city. The report says that a new Delhi Metro line also will be constructed from Aerocity-Tughlakabad, which will lead to several different upcoming stations in the city.

The upcoming Delhi’s aerocity metro line will be known as the silver line, which will help commuters to board the train from several areas including south Delhi, Vasant Kunj, IGNOU, MahipalpurIndira, and Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s terminal 3 among others. The same also will connect the Pink and Magenta lines.

The report says the blueprint of the silver line metro line has been constructed and the work is likely to get finished by end of December. Amid this, under Delhi Metro Phase 4, the DMRC also has upcoming unfinished lined-up projects that include connectivity between Lajpat Nagar-Saket, and Janakpuri-RK Ashram among others. The report suggested that the above-mentioned projects are also likely to get finished soon.

Meanwhile, DMRC on Friday tweeted that the Delhi campus of the Centre of Excellence for Tunnelling & Underground Space Engineering (CETUSE) shall be set at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA) in Shastri Park. The facility shall be an integral part of DMRA and is expected to be ready by the end of this year, DMRC added in the Tweet.

