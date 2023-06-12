Domestic Air Traffic Surpasses Pre-COVID Levels in May 2023, Details Here

Domestic air traffic continues to soar in India as it reported 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in May 2023 as compared to the same month last year. It was around 8 percent higher than pre-COVID levels, i.e. May 2019.
Last month, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at nearly 1.32 crore which is 2.3 percent more than 1.13 crore in April 2023.
first published: June 12, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated: June 12, 2023, 12:00 IST