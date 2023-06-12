Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Domestic Air Traffic Surpasses Pre-COVID Levels in May 2023, Details Here

Domestic Air Traffic Surpasses Pre-COVID Levels in May 2023, Details Here

The domestic air passenger traffic stood at nearly 1.32 crore last month which is 2.3 percent more than 1.13 crore in April 2023

Advertisement

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 12:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aircraft (Representative image/AP)
Aircraft (Representative image/AP)

Domestic air traffic continues to soar in India as it reported 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in May 2023 as compared to the same month last year. It was around 8 percent higher than pre-COVID levels, i.e. May 2019.

Last month, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at nearly 1.32 crore which is 2.3 percent more than 1.13 crore in April 2023.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 12:00 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 12:00 IST
    Read More