Domestic Air Traffic Surpasses Pre-COVID Levels in May 2023, Details Here

Domestic air traffic continues to soar in India as it reported 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in May 2023 as compared to the same month last year. It was around 8 percent higher than pre-COVID levels, i.e. May 2019.

Last month, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at nearly 1.32 crore which is 2.3 percent more than 1.13 crore in April 2023.