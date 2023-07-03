Domestic Air Travel Finally Gets Cheaper After Price Spike In May-June

With the onset of the southwest monsoon winds in India, a new travel season brings promising news for budget-conscious travellers. After elevated domestic airfares during May and early June, there has been a noticeable change in the trend.

Although the number of daily domestic passengers in India remains high, the cost of flights has decreased significantly. Let’s take a closer look at some of these changes. Previously, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on short notice could cost around Rs 19,000 for a one-way, non-stop flight. However, things have changed now.

According to the Times of India, cheapest ticket available for the next-day travel from Delhi to Mumbai is priced at only Rs 4,500. Similarly, the airfare for the Delhi-Dubai route has dropped to Rs 14,000 from Rs 18,000 within a week after the Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened.

These reduced prices are not limited to specific routes. For instance, a 24-hour advance purchase ticket from Mumbai to Kochi, which used to start at Rs 20,000, is now available for just Rs 4,000. This means that travellers can now explore different destinations without spending a fortune on air travel.

Following the suspension of GoFirst flights in early May, airfares on certain domestic routes experienced a sharp spike, reaching unprecedented levels by the month end and early June. Routes to Leh and Srinagar witnessed the most significant increase in airfares as GoFirst was a preferred choice for tourists travelling to these destinations. Currently, the cheapest one-way ticket from Delhi to Leh on a non-stop flight is priced at Rs 15,000, down from around Rs 23,000 last month.

However, it’s important to note that not all routes have experienced a significant decrease in fares as last-minute fares to destinations like Ranchi continue to remain high. For instance, the cheapest Mumbai-Ranchi return ticket for immediate travel is priced at Rs 16,000, whereas for mid-July travel, the fare drops to Rs 10,300. In response to the surge in demand, airlines like IndiGo have added flights to accommodate the traffic previously served by GoFirst.