Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » Dubai Car Number Plate P7 Fetches Whopping 55 Million Dirhams, Details Here

Dubai Car Number Plate P7 Fetches Whopping 55 Million Dirhams, Details Here

The price rose quickly until it reached the amount of Dh55 million (INR1,226,144,700) by bid panel seven who wished to remain anonymous

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 13:03 IST

Dubai

Dubai car number plate P7 (Photo: IANS)
Dubai car number plate P7 (Photo: IANS)

The vehicle number plate P7 was sold for record Dh55M at ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai.

Starting at a bid of Dh15 million in the action on Saturday night, the bids rose within seconds to over Dh30 million. The bid stagnated for several minutes at Dh35 million which was bid by Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman, the founder and owner of the app Telegram.

Also Read: Ferrari Partners with Samsung to Develop OLED In-car Displays

The price rose quickly until it reached the amount of Dh55 million (INR1,226,144,700) by bid panel seven who wished to remain anonymous. The crowd cheered and applauded as each bid was placed.

Advertisement

Many other VIP number plates and phone number auctioned on same time and auction process raised nearly Dh100 million ($27 million) for a Ramzan food appeal. In total, Dh97,920,000 ($26662313) was raised from the sale of car plates and exclusive mobile phone numbers at the Four Seasons hotel in Jumeirah.

The event was organised by Emirates Auction, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Etisalat and Du.

RELATED NEWS

‘P 7’ topped the list after a bidding war between several people who wanted to break the existing record set in 2008, when a businessman paid Dh52.2 million for Abu Dhabi’s number 1 plate.

All proceeds from the most noble numbers auction will go to the One Billion Meals campaign, which was launched to boost efforts to combat global hunger. The One Billion Meals Endowment was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in line with the generous spirit of Ramzan.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 13:03 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 13:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures