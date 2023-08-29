EeVe Electric Scooter Offer Swappable Battery, Cost Just 18 Paise/Km

Harshvardhan Didwania, from the dynamic state of Odisha, has led his family’s automobile business into the exciting world of electric vehicles (EVs).

As the EV wave surged across India, Didwania spotted an investment opening that resonated with his environmental consciousness. What was his goal? to make electric cars more accessible than the simple bicycle.

The Birth of EeVe

Harshvardhan skillfully controlled the patriarchal reins and gave birth to EeVe in 2018 by drawing on his background in commerce. With the support of industry giants like Flipkart, Amazon, Zomato, and Swiggy, this game-changing venture has sold an astounding fleet of over 7,000 e-bikes. With a presence in more than 50 cities, EeVe’s growth increased by an impressive 300 percent starting in 2019. Furthermore, the company expects to generate between Rs 25 and Rs 35 crore in revenue in 2021.

As a result of EeVe’s rapid growth, company has garnered the prestigious distinction of “Most Promising EV Startup." The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, praised EeVe as the pioneering effort in Eastern India for electric vehicles.

EeVe, a prominent player in the electric scooter market, boasts an impressive lineup of top-selling models, namely Xeniaa, Wind, and Ahava.

EeVe E-Scooters: Features & Specification

The brand’s dedication to providing a generous five-year warranty for its scooters, despite the fact that the battery warranty is just one year, is one of its defining characteristics. By utilising cutting-edge technologies to improve its products, the company is adamantly positioning itself as one of India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle companies.

EeVe’s scooters utilize swappable batteries that can be conveniently charged using standard outlets, similar to those used for phones and laptops. They further come equipped with IoT-enabled features like GPS navigation, geo-fencing, geo-tagging, and anti-theft locking systems.

A standout feature of EeVe’s offerings is the remarkably low cost of riding per kilometer, coming in at just 18 paise.

The Xeniaa model stands out with its lithium-ion battery and a robust 250 watt Bosch motor. This scooter offers a range of 70 kilometers. The Xeniaa 2.0 variant introduces several advanced features, such as a dual-tone body color, integrated Bluetooth speaker, dual disc brake system, illuminating ignition switch, and a rapid charging time of under four hours.

On the other hand, the Wind and Ahava models excel in the lead-acid category. With a range spanning from 60 to 70 kilometers and a remarkable payload capacity of up to 140 kilograms, these models have gained immense popularity among customers. EeVe’s entire range of vehicles is thoughtfully designed to navigate the diverse conditions of Indian roads, as highlighted by Harshvardhan, a representative of the company.

EeVe takes pride in the environmental benefits its vehicles offer, with the potential to reduce 1.9 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions over a three-year period. Additionally, these electric scooters present an average maintenance cost that is 33 percent lower than their petrol-powered counterparts.

EeVe: Future Plans