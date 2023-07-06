Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » EKA Mobility Bags Order Supply of 57 Electric Buses From MBMC

EKA's order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and 5,000 electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 17:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Electric Bus (Photo: EKA Mobility)
Electric Bus (Photo: EKA Mobility)

Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Thursday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 57 e-buses from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Now, EKA’s order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and 5,000 electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline, it said in a statement.

According to the company, the deployment of these 57 electric buses is expected to save 33,704 tonnes of CO2 emission in comparison to diesel buses and is equivalent to planting 1,02,134 trees.

Also Read: Cost-Effectiveness, Zero Turnaround Time: Will Battery Swapping Make EVs More Affordable?

Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA, said the order is a significant milestone for the company.

    • “We look forward to commencing the deliveries in the coming months, which will further fortify our partnership with Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai," he added.

    Additionally, these e-buses will be equipped with intelligent charging infrastructure to support efficient operations and minimise downtime, the statement said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Paras Yadav

    first published: July 06, 2023, 17:55 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 17:55 IST
