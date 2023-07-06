EKA Mobility Bags Order Supply of 57 Electric Buses From MBMC

Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Thursday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 57 e-buses from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Now, EKA’s order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and 5,000 electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline, it said in a statement.

According to the company, the deployment of these 57 electric buses is expected to save 33,704 tonnes of CO2 emission in comparison to diesel buses and is equivalent to planting 1,02,134 trees.

Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA, said the order is a significant milestone for the company.