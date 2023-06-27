Electric Vehicles: Delhi Govt Inaugurates Over 100 Charging Stations Across 53 Locations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated 140 new public charging points and more than 48 battery-swapping facilities in the national capital. This initiative will push citizens towards Electric Vehicles and help curb the infamous pollution levels of the capital.

As per officials, an increase in the number of e-charging stations, across the capital will boost confidence among people and will encourage them to opt for EVs more than ICE vehicles.

“With this, driving EVs will be cheaper as compared to fuel in Delhi. The cost for charging a two-wheeler would be 7 paise per km while for three-wheelers,

it will be 8 paise per km. For four-wheelers, the cost will be 33 paise/km," said an official.