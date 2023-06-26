Electric Vehicles: Delhi Govt To Install New Battery Charging and Swapping Points at 42 new Sites, Here's List

To promote the electric vehicles culture and kill the range anxiety among customers, the Delhi government decided to install more EV battery swapping points and EV charging stations in the city. It has been reported that the government has prioritized 42 new locations in the national capital including Janakpuri East, parking of Shadipur, Uttam Nagar East, Rajendra Place, Uttam Nagar West, Azadpur metro stations, Rohini Sector 18, Qutub Minar, Mayur Vihar Extension, Kalkaji Mandir, Netaji Subhash Place, Dilshad Garden, Supreme Court, Vishwavidyala, Kashmere Gate, Dwarka Sector-11, Dwarka, and 25 others.

A Delhi government official said that the new charging points will provide easy access to customers to charge their vehicles. He said the charging stations and battery swapping map is also available on ev.delhi.gov.in, under which interested customers can track these points at their convenience.

New EV Charging station in Delhi

The official also informed that if everything will go as per the plan, Delhi will have overall 173 charging stations. And, the number of battery swapping points number will get increase by up to 62 at a total of 53 locations. He also called the tender quite unique as it uses the public-private partnership approach for creating EV chargers in the country.

Charging Prices For EV