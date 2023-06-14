Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Emirates to Offer Premium Economy Class on Airbus A380 Flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru

Emirates to Offer Premium Economy Class on Airbus A380 Flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru

Emirates said it will operate its new flagship A380 aircraft from the two Indian airports - Mumbai and Bengaluru, featuring the new premium economy seats

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 13:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Emirates Airline (Photo: IANS)
Emirates Airline (Photo: IANS)

Gulf carrier Emirates on Tuesday announced that it will offer premium economy class, offering more legroom, on its Airbus A380 flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting October 30.

The airline said it will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft from the two Indian airports — Mumbai and Bengaluru, featuring the new premium economy seats.

Also Reads: Famous Domestic Routes Witness Downfall in Average Airfares, Check Details

Travellers flying on the Dubai-Mumbai route can book Emirates’ Premium Economy seats on EK500/501, while customers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book their flights on EK568/569, Emirates said in a statement.

top videos
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Siddhant, Navya On Movie Date | Kaushals Wish Sharvari On B'day | Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Team Up
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • “We are rolling out our much-awaited offering, premium economy, to our customers at two points in India — Bengaluru and Mumbai — which are served by our A380 aircraft," said Mohammed Sarhan, Vice President for India and Nepal at Emirates.

    Emirates operates to and from nine destinations — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram — in India.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 13:21 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 13:21 IST
    Read More