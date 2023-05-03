EV Is The Future, Indian Auto Component Makers Should Focus on​ This Sector: Piyush Goyal to News18

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, CAFPD and Textiles Piyush Goyal told News18 that electric vehicles are the future and the auto component makers in India should start making quality components for this sector.

During the last Auto Component Expo at Pragati Maidan, some component makers claimed that EV companies prefer importing components from Europe or China, instead of giving time to the local manufacturers to fulfil their demands.

While the EV companies would argue that it is easy to purchase from other countries where quality product and technology is already available.

Regarding imports from other countries, the Union Minister told News18 that the government has no intention of restricting the process since it is a free market, but the Indian component industry should start making good quality components with competitive prices.

He clearly stated that if that happens no EV manufacturer will want to import any component from other countries.

‘Will not stop imports’

The Union Minister also said: “It is a very competitive world but the government will not stop any imports. What we are doing is to make the Indian industry to become more competitive and the best way to become competitive is to make high-quality products."

Goyal also explained that when the wastage reduces, the scale of operation and the market size increase-and that’s the best way to become competitive.

Furthermore, the Union Minister said: “I have regular interaction with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and they are extremely confident that they have the capability to make the best quality required internationally. They said they can compete with the world both in cost and quality."

“I compliment the auto component industry for their self-confidence and for their self-reliance," Goyal noted.

Quality Control Orders

However, the Union Commerce Minister during the press conference about the Quality Control Orders, highlighted that the focus of this government has always been on improving India’s quality and changing the mindset of both industry and the Indian consumers.

While the achievement of a robust quality ecosystem in the county and providing consumers with quality products that meet global standards are the major goals of the central government, the QCO plays a major role in achieving the Atmanirbhar Bharat target.

The government has made the adoption of Indian Standards at the national level a high priority and a total of 115 QCOs covering 493 products have been notified for compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification by the government.

Goyal said during the press meet that only 14 QCOs covering 106 products were notified for mandatory BIS certification and implementation of Indian Standards as of May 2014 but after May 2014, a total of 101 QCOs covering 387 products were notified.

It was also said that more products have been identified for notification under QCOs and mandating compulsory BIS certification and implementation of Indian Standards based on discussions between concerned ministries or departments and BIS.

All relevant Ministries or departments, including BIS, are interacting with industry, associations, and other stakeholders. The future QCOs are in various stages of completion, and some of the draft QCOs have also been hosted on WTO.

However, as of now BIS has formulated Indian Standards for EVs and charging infrastructure, which include:

IS 17855:2022- Electrically propelled road vehicles - lithium-ion traction Battery packs and systems IS 18073:2023- Electric Traction Motor IS 17191 Series- Standards for measurement of Range, Energy consumption and net power in E-vehicles IS 17017 Series- Standards on E- Vehicle Charging Infrastructure – Conducting Charging Systems IS 17896 Series- Standards on general guidance and safety requirements of Battery Swapping Systems

The officials told News18 that after the consultation with industry and respective ministries, the decision to release these measures has been taken.

