EV Sales May 2023: 42 Percent M-o-M Growth Registered, Over 1.5 Lakh Units Sold

Amid the rise in fuel prices and a push by the government, many customers started giving more priority to electric vehicles over internal combustion engines. These choices also contributed to the EVs M-o-M sale, under which it witnessed a decent spike of 42 percent in May, and sold over 1,57,217 units.

When it comes to the Y-o-Y, the reports also indicated that the sales figures increased by 135 percent, which is higher as compared to the last year’s same month. Amid this, Electric two-wheelers continues to dominate in the EV registration in May by 66.63 percent, electric three-wheeler passenger-type vehicles by 25.08 percent, and E-cars by 4.08 percent.

States and Cities With Highest EV Registration in May

Out of all the Cities, states and UTs, Maharashtra grabbed the top position in EV registration this month, pushing Uttar Pradesh to the Second position and Karnataka to the third spot.