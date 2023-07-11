Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Existing Kia Seltos Owners First in Line for the New Model with K-Code Initiative

Kia introduced the exclusive K-Code initiative as a token of appreciation for Seltos owners wherein they can enjoy a high-priority delivery experience.

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 09:48 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Kia Seltos (Photo: Kia).

Kia has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated midsize SUV, the all-new Seltos, which boasts a remarkable 32 safety features and the segment’s best Level 2 ADAS.

The company has introduced the exclusive K-Code initiative as a token of appreciation for Seltos owners, including those who own second-hand models.

So, what exactly is the K-Code initiative? It offers a unique opportunity for owners to generate a personalized code on the official Kia website. This code enables new Seltos buyers to enjoy a high-priority delivery experience, skipping the lengthy waiting queues and ensuring a hassle-free purchase process.

Here is how you can get your K-Code & secure your booking for the sensational SUV:

  • Connect with an Existing Seltos Owner: Reach out to someone who is already a proud owner of a Seltos and kindly request them to share their coveted K-Code with you. This code holds the key to a high-priority delivery experience, allowing you to bypass the waiting queue.
  • Generate the K-Code: Existing Seltos owners can generate the K-Code through two convenient methods. They can either effortlessly obtain the code by visiting the official Kia website, www.kia.com, and entering their vehicle details or via the MyKia app.
  • Guard Your Exclusive K-Code: Once you’ve obtained your unique K-Code, it’s essential to keep it confidential. The K-Code can only be generated once, so it should not be shared with anyone else.
  • Mark Your Calendar: Keep the K-Code ready and book your new Seltos on July 14th between 12:00 AM (midnight) to 11:59 PM.

Moving on to the 2023 Kia Seltos, this SUV showcases a plethora of contemporary design elements, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology. It further comes equipped with an impressive lineup of 32 features, including the remarkable Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), ensuring a peaceful and secure driving experience. Besides this, the Seltos is equipped with a 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine that delivers an unmatched 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque.

    • Not only does the new Seltos excel in safety and performance, but it also flaunts a sleek and stylish exterior design that is sure to turn heads on the streets. The vehicle boasts a spacious cabin with ample legroom and a user-friendly infotainment system, keeping you connected while on the move.

    With its array of features and the exclusive K-Code initiative, the all-new Seltos is poised to make a lasting impression on the market.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 09:46 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 09:48 IST
