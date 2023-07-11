Existing Kia Seltos Owners First in Line for the New Model with K-Code Initiative

Kia has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated midsize SUV, the all-new Seltos, which boasts a remarkable 32 safety features and the segment’s best Level 2 ADAS.

The company has introduced the exclusive K-Code initiative as a token of appreciation for Seltos owners, including those who own second-hand models.

So, what exactly is the K-Code initiative? It offers a unique opportunity for owners to generate a personalized code on the official Kia website. This code enables new Seltos buyers to enjoy a high-priority delivery experience, skipping the lengthy waiting queues and ensuring a hassle-free purchase process.

Here is how you can get your K-Code & secure your booking for the sensational SUV:

Advertisement

Connect with an Existing Seltos Owner: Reach out to someone who is already a proud owner of a Seltos and kindly request them to share their coveted K-Code with you. This code holds the key to a high-priority delivery experience, allowing you to bypass the waiting queue.

Reach out to someone who is already a proud owner of a Seltos and kindly request them to share their coveted K-Code with you. This code holds the key to a high-priority delivery experience, allowing you to bypass the waiting queue. Generate the K-Code: Existing Seltos owners can generate the K-Code through two convenient methods. They can either effortlessly obtain the code by visiting the official Kia website, www.kia.com, and entering their vehicle details or via the MyKia app.

Existing Seltos owners can generate the K-Code through two convenient methods. They can either effortlessly obtain the code by visiting the official Kia website, www.kia.com, and entering their vehicle details or via the MyKia app. Guard Your Exclusive K-Code: Once you’ve obtained your unique K-Code, it’s essential to keep it confidential. The K-Code can only be generated once, so it should not be shared with anyone else.

Once you’ve obtained your unique K-Code, it’s essential to keep it confidential. The K-Code can only be generated once, so it should not be shared with anyone else. Mark Your Calendar: Keep the K-Code ready and book your new Seltos on July 14th between 12:00 AM (midnight) to 11:59 PM.

Moving on to the 2023 Kia Seltos, this SUV showcases a plethora of contemporary design elements, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology. It further comes equipped with an impressive lineup of 32 features, including the remarkable Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), ensuring a peaceful and secure driving experience. Besides this, the Seltos is equipped with a 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine that delivers an unmatched 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque.