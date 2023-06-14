Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Famous Domestic Routes Witness Downfall in Average Airfares, Check Details

This comes at a time when some of the routes have reported a sudden price hike, mainly due to the suspension of Go First Airlines operations.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 10:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP)
The air travel demand has witnessed a sudden spike recently, causing a hike in ticket prices. However, research based on data gathered by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) come into the limelight, under which it indicated that some of the famous domestic routes have been seeing a downfall the in the average airfares. It also confirmed that the trend might continue in the upcoming week as well.

As per analysed data, it suggested the average air ticket prices of famous routes including Delhi-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Delhi, Pune-Delhi, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Delhi, Leh-Delhi, Delhi-Leh, Srinagar-Delhi and Delhi-Srinagar, are dropping on a week-to-week comparison for the time period up till July 13.

Jotiraditya Scindia On Soaring Airfare

This comes at a time when some of the routes have reported a sudden price hike, mainly due to the suspension of Go First Airlines operations. In view of the high price, Civil Aviation Minister Jotiraditya Scindia had a talk with the top airline representatives, suggesting a look at the high prices on some of the famous routes. He also asked the airlines to create a system, under which it can provide a reasonable price to the flyers.

    • Scindia informed in a series of Tweets, saying certain routes that have been witnessing the rise in the price, had received fare reductions of up to 60 percent, and are likely to see more downfall in prices for the routes that are seeing hiked in fares.

    Meanwhile, air ticket prices have been witnessed going massively up in the past few weeks, especially when it comes to booking flights at the last moment. Amid this, the Mumbai-Delhi route airfare skyrocketing massively when it is booked in advance, 24 hours before the flight departure. The report says this is happening due to the rise of fuel prices or the suspension of Go First’s operations.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 09:54 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 10:21 IST
