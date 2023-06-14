Famous Domestic Routes Witness Downfall in Average Airfares, Check Details

The air travel demand has witnessed a sudden spike recently, causing a hike in ticket prices. However, research based on data gathered by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) come into the limelight, under which it indicated that some of the famous domestic routes have been seeing a downfall the in the average airfares. It also confirmed that the trend might continue in the upcoming week as well.

As per analysed data, it suggested the average air ticket prices of famous routes including Delhi-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Delhi, Pune-Delhi, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Delhi, Leh-Delhi, Delhi-Leh, Srinagar-Delhi and Delhi-Srinagar, are dropping on a week-to-week comparison for the time period up till July 13.

Advertisement

Jotiraditya Scindia On Soaring Airfare

This comes at a time when some of the routes have reported a sudden price hike, mainly due to the suspension of Go First Airlines operations. In view of the high price, Civil Aviation Minister Jotiraditya Scindia had a talk with the top airline representatives, suggesting a look at the high prices on some of the famous routes. He also asked the airlines to create a system, under which it can provide a reasonable price to the flyers.