Faridabad-Palwal Metro: Ground Work on New Line Starts - Stations, Route and More

The groundwork for the Faridabad-Palwal metro connectivity got underway, two days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced it on June 25. According to Times of India report, a team from the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Faridabad office reviewed the proposed Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) corridor from Ballabgarh to Palwal, including the principal advisor, HMRTC, SD Sharma, RITES SDGM, Raj Kishor, manager, RITES, Neha Gambhir and Sunny Dutta.

Faridabad-Palwal Metro Stations

This 24-kilometre track will feature 10 stations and link to the industrial areas of Sector 58-59, Alhapur, Baghola, Prithla, Sikri, Softa and Palwal. For the planned route, MRT system alternatives will be investigated. After consultations with the NHAI and other stakeholders, the alignment will be decided. Ballabgarh Railway Station, Ballabgarh Bus Stand, Palwal Bus Stand and Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station will all be integrated in the upcoming project.

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Private Limited will complete the techno-feasibility study of this route in a few days. In addition, a comprehensive mobility plan for Palwal is being developed, according to an official.

Faridabad-Palwal Metro Route

The upcoming line will be an elevated metro route, with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore per kilometre. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 4,320 crore.

Following the conclusion of the technical feasibility assessment, the project will be submitted for approval to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC). CM Khattar has directed quick action in this respect.