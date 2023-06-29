Faridabad-Palwal Metro: Ground Work on New Line Starts - Stations, Route and More

Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Faridabad-Palwal Metro: This line will be an elevated metro route, with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore per kilometre

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 13:09 IST

Faridabad, India

Metro (Image: news18)
The groundwork for the Faridabad-Palwal metro connectivity got underway, two days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced it on June 25. According to Times of India report, a team from the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Faridabad office reviewed the proposed Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) corridor from Ballabgarh to Palwal, including the principal advisor, HMRTC, SD Sharma, RITES SDGM, Raj Kishor, manager, RITES, Neha Gambhir and Sunny Dutta.

Faridabad-Palwal Metro Stations

This 24-kilometre track will feature 10 stations and link to the industrial areas of Sector 58-59, Alhapur, Baghola, Prithla, Sikri, Softa and Palwal. For the planned route, MRT system alternatives will be investigated. After consultations with the NHAI and other stakeholders, the alignment will be decided. Ballabgarh Railway Station, Ballabgarh Bus Stand, Palwal Bus Stand and Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station will all be integrated in the upcoming project.

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) Private Limited will complete the techno-feasibility study of this route in a few days. In addition, a comprehensive mobility plan for Palwal is being developed, according to an official.

Faridabad-Palwal Metro Route

The upcoming line will be an elevated metro route, with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore per kilometre. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 4,320 crore.

Following the conclusion of the technical feasibility assessment, the project will be submitted for approval to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC). CM Khattar has directed quick action in this respect.

    • While addressing the Gauravshali Bharat Rally at Gajpuri of Palwal on June 25, the Haryana chief minister emphasised that the Ballabgarh-Palwal metro project will also boost other development work in the area. He added that the central and state governments were making great progress to ensure inclusive growth. He further thanked the Union government for encouraging the development of important projects in the state including national highways and the metro.

    Haryana’s Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma lauded CM Khattar’s leadership and said it has provided a new direction to the state. He mentioned that the recent addition of four new national highways in Faridabad will accelerate the district’s progress, opening up new avenues for growth and development.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 13:01 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 13:09 IST
