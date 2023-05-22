Ferrari 296 GTS Breaks Cover, Price Starts at Rs 6.24 Crore

Select Cars, the official Ferrari Importer in the city, left car enthusiasts awestruck with the grand introduction of the highly anticipated 296 GTS, an evolution of Maranello’s iconic mid-rear-engine two-seater SPIDER concept. The luxurious vehicle is priced at Rs 6.24 crore (ex-showroom).

The 296 GTS marks a true revolution for Ferrari as it introduces a brand-new engine type to complement the marque’s acclaimed 8- and 12-cylinder power units. This remarkable vehicle boasts a powerful 663 cv 120 degree V6 engine paired with an electric motor, capable of delivering an additional 122 kW (167 cv). Notably, this is the first time a road car carrying the iconic Prancing Horse badge is equipped with a 6-cylinder engine, offering unparalleled performance levels, an innovative driving experience, and a captivating soundtrack that is truly unique.

In homage to this groundbreaking engine’s significance, Maranello selected the name “296 GTS," combining the car’s total displacement of 2.992 liters, the number of cylinders, and the renowned GTS (Gran Turismo Spider) acronym. This nomenclature not only represents the heart and soul of the 296 GTS but also signifies the commencement of a new V6 era, deeply rooted in Ferrari’s unparalleled 70-year-plus legacy in motorsports.

Furthermore, the 296 GTS boasts a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, making it not only incredibly practical but also providing instant pedal response and a 25 km range in all-electric eDrive mode. Its compact dimensions, coupled with innovative dynamic control systems and refined aerodynamics, guarantee astonishing agility and immediate responsiveness to the driver’s commands. The sporty and sleek design, along with its compact stature, further accentuates its exceptional modernity, paying homage to classics like the 1963 250 LM—a perfect blend of simplicity and functionality. Inspired by the retractable hardtop (RHT) housed in the engine compartment, the Ferrari Styling Centre team, led by Flavio Manzoni, designed a new tonneau cover that showcases distinct styling elements, setting the 296 GTS apart from previous Ferrari spiders.

The first-ever Ferrari V6 engine, with a 65 degree architecture, made its debut in 1957 on the 1500 cc Dino 156 F2 single-seater. This was followed by larger displacement versions powering front-engine sport prototypes and Formula 1 cars, including the legendary 246 F1, which led Mike Hawthorn to claim the F1 Drivers’ Championship title in the same year.

Ferrari’s introduction of a mid-rear mounted V6 came in 1961 with the 246 SP, triumphing at events like the Targa Florio in both 1961 and 1962. The iconic 156 F1, powered by a 120° V6, secured Ferrari’s maiden Constructors’ title in the Formula 1 World Championship in 1961. Turbocharging technology made its way between the cylinder banks of a Ferrari engine in 1981 with the 126 CK, and the 126 C2 in 1982 became the first turbocharged car to claim the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship. Ferrari continued this success with the 126 C3, securing a second consecutive title in 1983. Since 2014, the V6 turbo hybrid architecture has been employed in all Formula 1 single-seaters.

The introduction of the 296 GTS has undoubtedly set a new benchmark in the automotive industry, promising an unparalleled driving experience, unmatched performance, and a touch of timeless elegance. Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of innovation continues to captivate enthusiasts worldwide, establishing the 296 GTS as a true symbol of automotive excellence.