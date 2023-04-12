Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » Ferrari Partners with Samsung to Develop OLED In-car Displays

Ferrari Partners with Samsung to Develop OLED In-car Displays

The heads of Ferrari and Samsung Display signed a memorandum of understanding in Asan, South Korea, of which no financial details were disclosed

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

Reuters

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 12:45 IST

Rome

Ferrari (Photo: Reuters)
Ferrari (Photo: Reuters)

Italian supercar maker Ferrari said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Samsung Display to use its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels in future car models.

The South Korean company will develop “bespoke OLED technology display solutions" for the next generation of Ferraris, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

The heads of Ferrari and Samsung Display signed a memorandum of understanding in Asan, South Korea, for which no financial details were disclosed.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Launched in India at Rs 3.30 Crore

Advertisement

Vigna has previously said that as Ferrari is focusing investment on electrification, the company would use external suppliers for non-crucial components or software.

Ferrari plans to unveil its first fully electric car in 2025.

RELATED NEWS

Samsung Display, which plans to invest more than 3 billion dollars on the manufacturing of OLED panels in Asan, is a unit of Samsung Electronics.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 12:45 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 12:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures