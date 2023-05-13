Ferrari to Launch its First Electric Car in 2025, Details Inside

In the past few years, the electric vehicle market has witnessed massive growth, and most of the credit goes to strict emissions laws by the government. Seeing the sudden upgradation in the market, luxury yet high-performance car maker Ferrari also jumped into the trend, and all to launch its first electric car in the international market by 2025 or 2026.

While speaking to the media at Car Conference in London, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said that the company is still on schedule to reach its carbon neutrality target by 2030. In order to take a step forward in the same direction the brand will introduce its first electric vehicle in 2025. However, the opportunity to continue selling combustion-engined vehicles is advantageous because ICE (internal combustion engine) still has a lot to do, Vigna added.

The comment from his side comes at the time when the European Union announced the ban on new combustion-engined vehicle sales in 2035. For passenger vehicles and vans, the intermediate emissions reduction targets have been set for 50 percent by the EU.

Talking about the same, Vigna said the step would be beneficial for them as it will allow them to run thermal [combustion] cars on neutral fuel, which is created by combining CO2 with other substances. Therefore, I believe that the two go together extremely well, and you might say that this strengthens our plan, Ferrari’s CEO added.

Does it mean that the roaring sound of Ferrari’s high-performance petrol engine will fade away in the future? Scroll down for the answers.

According to the reports, Ferrari engineers nowadays putting every ounce of blood and sweat in making tweaking and redesigning the current engine series in order to make it run on e-fuels in the future. The report says they are using top technologies, and making sure that those cars that are famous for their roar to at least maintain their charm.