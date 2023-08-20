Festive Season 2023: Airfares Skyrocketing on Some Popular Routes, Prices increase up to 89 percent

The festive season is just around the corner in India, and airfares of some of the popular routes are already skyrocketing. Going by the data on record this year, the normal price range of flights have been gone up by 80 to 89 percent in the period between November 10 to November 16, which is higher as compared to last year.

Here’s Why Airfares Increased

It has been claimed that the sudden spike in airfares is mainly caused by the high demand and less availability of airlines. Speaking about the same, one of the leading airline officials said that the non-operations by Go First due to financial problems, and the reduced service of Spicejet, which created a massive impact on the airfare.

He said Go First used to operate 40 to 42 weekly flights from Delhi to Ahmedabad route but after their departure, top airlines did not give much importance to the route, causing inconvenience to the customers from both ends, sudden prices hike, and limited service.

Airfares on Delhi to Ahmedabad Route

If you are planning to fly one way from Delhi to Ahmedabad route somewhere between November 10-16, you might end up paying an average amount of Rs 5,688, which is 70 to 72 percent higher as compared to last year, same time period. The mentioned amount might be increased if the tickets will be booked a week or days prior.

The airfare took a complete ‘U-turn this year in the times of Diwali due to limited scheduled flights on the route, causing a big hole in the passenger’s pocket.

Go First’s Bankruptcy