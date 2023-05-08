Fisker Delivers its First All-Electric SUV Ocean in Denmark, Offers a Range of Upto 707 Km

American electric vehicle maker Fisker delivered its first all-electric SUV, Fisker Ocean, on Friday. The Chairman and CEO of the company, Henrik Fisker, personally handed over the vehicle to the customer at the company’s facility in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The customer took home the Fisker Ocean One, which is the launch edition of the vehicle and has some exclusive features. The SUV has been made available in three trims – Fisker Ocean Extreme, Fisker Ocean Ultra, and Fisker Ocean Sport – along with a limited edition variant.

Advertisement

According to EV maker, its Ocean One and Ocean Extreme SUVs offer a range of up to 707 km, which is the highest among all battery-electric SUVs sold in Europe. The Fisker Ocean One that rolled out of the showroom yesterday had Great White exterior paintwork and was equipped with 22-inch AirGlider Black alloy wheels. The car was delivered with Sea Salt interior and white Alcantara seats.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme is the high-spec variant which is packed with features and has the highest range among the three trim levels. It also gets the highest priced tag of $68,999 (roughly Rs 56 lakh). The SUV gets a dual motor AWD powertrain with rear disconnect which draws power from a Hyper Range battery. Customers can switch between three driving modes namely Earth, Fun, and Hyper while a boost mode is also on offer.

The car also gets a slew of safety features including the Automatic Emergency Braking-Premium Feature Suite, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, emergency lane departure avoidance, traffic sign/light recognition, driver drowsiness and attention warning, parking assist, intelligent speed assist, door opening accident warning, and evasive steering assist.

Advertisement

Also Read: BYD to Develop Electric Cars, SUVs in Vietnam: Report

In terms of amenities, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has been equipped with a 17.1-inch central touchscreen, Fisker Pulse Audio System, SolarSky Roof, heated front and rear seats, digital rear view mirror, and remote vehicle locator.

Advertisement

The Fisker Ocean Ultra too gets the same powertrain as the Ocean Extreme but has slightly lower driving range. It also misses out on some safety features and has been priced lower than the Extreme variant.

The Fisker Ocean Sport has, meanwhile, has only two driving modes – Earth and Fun – and gets the single motor FWD powertrain. In the Ocean One, Fisker is offering some limited edition feature such as optional 22-inch wheel at no extra cost, Ocean One Digital Signature, Ocean One Rearr Badge, Ocean One steering wheel trim, and MaliBlu interior.

Read all the Latest Auto News here