Fisker Ocean Force E Off-Roader Version Introduced, Gets Power Output of 550 BHP

An American automotive company Fisker has been putting efforts to create a trusted and sustainable electric off-road vehicle in the overseas market. In order to make the goal into reality, the brand has been working hard for the same.

Now, it seems like most of the work has been done as the company revealed details about its upcoming off-road king named Ocean Force E.

Fisker Ocean Force E’s Power, Specs and Features

Fisker claims that Force E has been designed in such a manner that it can easily travel on any type of terrain silently. The brand said that the purpose of launching this vehicle is to gain people’s interest in the EV segment.

Fisker said that currently, the off-road segment has been ruled by internal combustion vehicles, and they are committed to changing this perception with its Force E. It will feature substantial ground clearance and ramp angles, 33-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch reinforced wheels, and specialized dampers, which will provide the driver with an exceptional experience of off-roading

As far as the power is concerned, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Ocean will produce a max power of 550 bhp. Interested customers also will get an option to opt for an outstanding yet good quality optional interior package kit that includes rubber floor coverings, additional grab handles, tie-downs and a unique lightweight roof basket.

As per the official information about the off-roader EV, the company claims that the four-wheeler has been designed with a full-length titanium underbody plate, which protects the Fisker Ocean’s battery in any weather.

Commenting on the Force F, the company’s Henrik Fisker called the car a complete beast. He said while creating this car, the brand crossed all the limits. I find entering the segment intriguing. What better way to enjoy the outdoors and go off-road than with zero emissions, Fisker company chairman questioned.

