Five New Honda SUV Models Launching in India by 2030, Details Inside

Honda is gearing up to make a strong comeback in the Indian market with five new launches in the rapidly growing SUV segment. The first of these exciting offerings is the Elevate mid-size SUV, which was unveiled by the company recently. In addition, Honda has plans to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) based on the Elevate platform within the next three years.

With its sleek design, advanced features, and promising power capabilities, the Elevate aims to make a significant impact in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. Honda is eyeing to tap into the SUV market growth in India.

“We have a robust product strategy to strengthen our premium play in the market and Elevate is the first model among the 5 new SUVs that will be launched by Honda in India by 2030. Currently, the share of sedans is at 10 percent of the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market and SUVs take up about 40 percent. With Elevate, we will be a part of 50 percent of the overall market now," Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

“We are confident that the Elevate will further strengthen the bond with our esteemed customers and soon become our strong third pillar of business," he added.

The Elevate will be Honda’s maiden offering in the mid-size SUV segment, but the company has bigger plans beyond this model. Takuya Tsumura has revealed that the Elevate is just the beginning of a lineup that will include a total of five new SUVs by 2030.

Set to join the ranks of Honda’s existing models, the Amaze and City, the Elevate SUV is scheduled to be launched during the festive season later this year. The upcoming SUV will be equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, offering a dynamic and efficient driving experience.