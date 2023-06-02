Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » FlyBig Airline Starts Operation on Guwahati-Silchar Route

This is FlyBig's second service in Assam. Its first service started on May 1 in the Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati sector

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 13:00 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Flybig (Photo: @flybigairlines / Twitter)
Flybig (Photo: @flybigairlines / Twitter)

FlyBig Airlines on Thursday began daily flights between Guwahati and Silchar in Assam. The flight was flagged by Assam Tourism Miniuster Jayanta Malla Baruah. A total of 63 passengers took the flight from Guwahati to Silchar.

This is FlyBig’s second service in Assam. Its first service started on May 1 in the Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati sector. The FlyBig flight in the Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati route will be supported by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL).

Also Read: Assam Govt Signs MoU with Flybig to Boost Intra-state Air Connectivity

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet that “With the lowest fare, these two services from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Silchar will tremendously help the people of Upper Assam and Barak Valley. We are committed to serving our people in all possible ways".

Baruah said that these services will enhance the regional connectivity in the Northeastern region and will be executed in non-Udan routes. “These flights will have a far-reaching impact on the tourism industry by improving domestic connectivity", the minister said.

The initiative will help in the all-round growth of the region, Baruah added. These flights will follow a schedule of operating at 7.30 am to Silchar from Guwahati and it will have a return journey from Silchar at 8.30 am every day.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 02, 2023, 13:00 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 13:00 IST
