Flyer Denied Boarding Right Before Departure, Struggles for Compensation

Have you ever been denied entry into an aircraft by an airline and given some lame excuse regarding the same? If yes, then you are not the only one as the leading carriers are doing this more than often with a lot of flyers nowadays.

Recently, a similar incident came into the limelight, where a passenger named Mia Chatterjee (name changed on request) was denied boarding, not because she was late or having an invalid ticket, instead due to the flight being overbooked. It resulted in the management offloading her hours before the flight was all set for departure.

Commenting about the same, Chatterjee said that while denying entry into the aircraft, the staff at the Mumbai airport was rude and dismissive. Officials from the airline informed her that her money will be refunded and the airline has all the right to overbook and discharge people.

However, the staff failed to provide any written documentation to support their claim as the flyer arrived at the check-in desk on time and despite that, she was offloaded. What reason would be given to my office to request a reimbursement, Chatterjee questioned the airline management.

Later, after spending hours in arguments, she then booked a second ticket with a different airline and went back to the first airline’s desk. After seeing her second ticket, the guilt kicked in and the airline deposited Rs 10,000 to her account as compensation. However, as per the DGCA regulations, she should have received Rs 20,000 as compensation because it was not her fault for the entire offloading fiasco.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that such an incident has hit the headlines. Earlier, in May last year, it was reported that the month had witnessed the highest number of denied boarding cases, under which 1,119 passengers were offloaded. Some of them did not even receive compensation. On top of that, they even had to pay extra for flights in order to reach their desired destination.

