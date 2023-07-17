Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Flying Ranee Train Gets New Avatar, Loses Iconic Double Decker Coaches After 4 Decades

Flying Ranee Train Gets New Avatar, Loses Iconic Double Decker Coaches After 4 Decades

The decision has been taken to remove the double-decker coaches to make the train more comfortable for passengers.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 11:41 IST

Mumbai, India

New Flying Ranee Train (Photo: Darshana Jardosh/Twitter)
After giving incredible travel expirence to millions of passengers for over 43 years, the famed Flying Ranee Train, best known for the double-decker coaches, has undergone a complete transformation. Now, the updated version of the train does not feature the double-decker coaches anymore. The decision has been taken to remove the coaches to make the train more comfortable for passengers.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, has given the green flag to the transformed train. He also traveled in the all-new Flying Ranee, which left from Mumbai Central Station to Surat, and covered a total distance of around 200 kilometers.

New Flying Ranee Train (Photo: Darshana Jardosh/Twitter)

Darshana Jardosh on Transformed Flying Ranee Train

Jardosh also tweeted about the same from her official Twitter handle. She wrote that traveling by train has its own charm, people get to make new friends, gather some priceless memories and also get to enjoy India’s landscape. Onboard the Flying Ranee Train with new LHB coaches as I travel from Mumbai Central to Surat, Jardosh added in the Tweet.

Flying Ranee Train New Look

The all-Flying Ranee train now comes  a new look, and more avatar. Lacking the double-decker, the train has everything that can provide maximum comfort to the passengers. The train, which used to know for double-decker coaches, now comes with advanced and speedy Linke Hofmann Buschnew (LHB) coaches.

    • Flying Ranee Train Features

    The train now offers the passengers multiple new features and services on board. The list includes second-class seating coaches, air-conditioned chair cars, a dedicated ladies-only coach, and a dedicated coach with season tickets for females only. The updated train also allows the passenger to expirence seamless and fast travel expirence in the modernized version.

    • Tags:
    first published: July 17, 2023, 11:35 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 11:41 IST
