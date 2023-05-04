From Faisal Sheikh to Siddharth Nigam, Check Top Bollywood Actors with Expensive Cars in Early 20s

Bollywood celebrities often catch headlines for their extraordinary lifestyle. From owning a luxurious house to super expensive cars, they make sure to hook their fans with their appealing assets. The trend is not only followed by big actors, but even stars who are in their early 20s are also leaving no stone unturned to get noticed with a similar lifestyle.

In order to make their appearance felt, they often buy properties, limited edition gadgets and super expensive automobiles. If you are wondering who are these young celebrities who have such financial freedom, do not worry, we have got your back. From TV actors to Bollywood to social media influencers, we have created a list of top young stars who made it big in the showbiz world and become proud owners of super luxury cars.

Avneet Kaur

A famous actor and influencer Avneet Kaur who enjoys almost 33 million fan followers on Instagram, last year gifted herself a brand-new super expensive white Range Rover Velar worth more than Rs. 78.87 lakh.

British SUV manufacturer sells its feature-loaded Range Rover in India with three different engine choices. The base variant comes with two engine options. The first one features a 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which generates a maximum power of 179 bhp, and the second one flaunts a powerful 2 litre turbocharged petrol unit that churns out 250 bhp. While the top variants provide massive power of 296 Bhp as it comes with a 3 litre, V6 turbocharged diesel engine.

The company has launched all three engines with ZF 8-speed automatic gearboxes as standard.

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam started from scratch in the industry now sitting at the top like a boss at a very young age. The 22-year-old actor recently expanded his garage by adding a performance-oriented car Jaguar F-Pace, which starts from Rs. 74.88 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 74.88 Lakh for top models. However, it is not confirmed which variant he owns.

Jannat Zubair

From nobody to somebody, the actor and social media influencer Jannat Zubair undoubtedly came so far with all her talent and hard work. She has not created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry but gave tough competition to the talented actors of her age. Apart from acting, the diva also has a soft corner for automobiles and her garage full of high-performance cars is clear proof of it.

Recently, Zubair spent over Rs. 1.20 crore to buy one of her dream cars Jaguar XJL. With a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine, this model generates 463 bhp and 424 lb-ft of torque.

The company claims that the car can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in only 4.9 seconds. The series is offered in 7 colours: Loire Blue Metallic, Farallon Black, Rosello Red Metallic, Santorini Black Metallic, Yulong White Metallic, Corris Grey Metallic and Fuji White.

Faisal Sheikh

You name it and this Khatro Ke Khiladi fame contestant has it. Faisal Sheikh aka Mr Faisu started his career by making small videos on TikTok. Now, he sits in the hub of the entertainment industry and often collaborates with top Bollywood actors to create videos to promote their films. The influencer also hits the headlines after he gifted himself a Range Rover Velar worth Rs. 86.75 Lakhs.

The all-wheel drive (4×4) SUV comes with a 2-Liter turbo petrol engine, which produces a max power of 246bhp and 365Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, he also owns a BMW 6 and 7 series, Mahindra Thar among others.

