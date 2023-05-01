From Mrunal Thakur to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, List of Proud Mercedes Benz Owners from Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities often hit the headlines for their appealing lifestyle. From flying in private jets to owning expensive cars, these stars never miss any chance to make their presence felt in the room. Lately, it has been observed that the luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz becoming quite famous among all celebrities as every single of them has at least one or more cars from the German luxury automaker.

From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma fame actress Munmun Dutt, here’s a list of top actresses that becomes a part of the three-pointed star family recently.

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta has not only created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry but also created a huge fan base with her character named Babita Ji character in the popular television show Tarak Mehta ka Oolath Chashma.

Recently, there were reports that say the actress gifted herself a brand new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine worth Rs up to Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 45.96 Lakh. She was even spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, waiting for her black luxury sedan.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine has been launched by the brand in three variants: A200 Progressive Line, A200d Progressive Line, and the top-of-the-line AMG A35 4Matic. However, it is not confirmed which variant Dutta owns.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The talented actor and true car enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty also bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 for herself worth Rs 3.5 crore. There are several occasions where she was seen flaunting her classy white feature-loaded SUV in Mumbai.

The variant she owns has a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology, which churns out a maximum power of 550 bhp and 730 Nm of torque.

Mrunal Thakur

Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Mrunal Thakur recently hit the headlines. Not because of her amazing acting, but for her recent purchase of the luxury sedan of Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It has been reported that she opted for a top-of-the-line variant S 450, which comes with a price tag of Rs 2.17 crore.

The feature-loaded sedan features a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine, which generated 357 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The car is only available in a petrol version and has a Mercedes’ advanced AWD system that allows the driver to feel more powerful on the road whenever needed.

Karishma Tanna

A famous model and television actress Karishma Tanna is not behind in the car game. She recently expanded her garage by adding a White brand-new Mercedes Benz GLS 450 4MATIC SUV worth Rs 1.25 crore. She was even spotted many times in Mumbai, arriving or leaving for parties in an expensive SUV.

The car has been offered in two variants for Indian customers– the 400d 4MATIC and the 450 4MATIC. The first one features a BS6-compliant 2925-cc, six-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 330 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. While the second one has been launched with a 2,999-cc, six-cylinder petrol engine and a 48V electric motor that churns out a max power of 367 Bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

As far as the additional electric motor is concerned, it generates an impressive 22 Bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

