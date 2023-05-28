From Scorpio N to XUV700 and Thar, Check Waiting Period For All Mahindra SUVs in India

Mahindra has been witnessing great sales figures from the past two years, post Covid-19 times. The brand also has reported decent growth in business year-on-year in the four-wheeler segment. However, due to high demand for some of the vehicles, the company is now unable to provide delivery the product on time, making customers wait for months, and even for a year.

In the business prospect, it is good for the company to achieve such a high demand for cars. But, from the customers’ point of view, it is one of the worst feelings, under which they have to for so long just to get the delivery of their favorite car. If you are also someone, who has plans to purchase any of Mahindra’s cars and are confused with your choice due to the long waiting period, do not worry. In this article, we have created a list of a few Mahindra cars that are witnessing a maximum waiting period and their pending orders.

Mahindra Scorpio N and Classic’s Booking and Waiting Period

Advertisement

In this list, the company’s hot-selling products Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic are sitting at the top. The feature-loaded updated version king-size SUV, which was launched last year, seeing a highest waiting period of almost 15 to 17 months. While, the Classic has a waiting period of 7 to 8 months, which is also pretty long compared to other cars in the same segment.

It has been reported that currently, the company has more than 1.17 lakh units pending orders on the newly launched Scorpio N. Apart from this, the brand continuously getting a massive number of bookings on the same every month.

Mahindra XUV7OO, Thar RWD, 4X4’s Booking and Waiting Period

Advertisement

Similarly, the XUV7OO is also not behind in this regard as the giant SUV has a maximum waiting period of 13 to 14 months. The vehicle was having a crazy waiting period of 20 to 24 months. As far as the pending orders are concerned as yet, the number falls between 76,000 to 78,000 units.

When it comes to the Thar, the 2WD models have a 12-month waiting period. In contrast, the average waiting time for Thar 4WD models is now only one to two months. There are now 58,000 units of Thar (2WD and 4WD) pending orders.