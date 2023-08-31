Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » Auto » From Shilpa Shetty To Mallika Sherawat: Indian Women Supercar Owners, Details Inside

From Shilpa Shetty To Mallika Sherawat: Indian Women Supercar Owners, Details Inside

Check out these powerhouse Indian women who are breaking stereotype and redefining luxury as they roar down the roads in their supercars.

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 18:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Women Supercar Owners. (Photo: Autobizz)
Indian Women Supercar Owners. (Photo: Autobizz)

The world of supercars is frequently linked to men and their desire for speed.  However, defying these stereotypes are a group of remarkable Indian women who not only own supercars but also flaunt them with unmatched style. Let’s take a look at these inspiring divas who are rewriting the rules of the game:

Shilpa Shetty: BMW i8

Indian Women Supercar Owners. (Photo: Cartoq)

Advertisement

In the world of supercars, Shilpa Shetty stands out for embracing both luxury and innovation. The actress, who enjoys automobiles as much as businessman Raj Kundra, is the owner of BMW i8. With a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 231 bhp complemented by twin electric motors, the BMW i8 delivers a combined power output of 362 bhp and 570 Nm. Furthermore, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Mallika Sherawat: Lamborghini Aventador SV

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat knows how to turn heads, both on and off the screen. Currently residing in the UK, she is the owner of a pristine white Lamborghini Aventador SV. This variant of the Aventador lineup is quite lightweight. It draws its power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine that generates a top power of 740 bhp.

Advertisement

Sheetal Duggar: Lamborghini Huracan

Indian Women Supercar Owners. (Photo: Cartoq)

Sheetal Duggar is a true Lamborghini enthusiast who has emerged from the streets of Kolkata. Proudly one of the few female Lamborghini owners in India, Sheetal’s custom Oro Elios Lamborghini Huracan commands attention. Having said that, the vehicle houses a 5.2-litre V10 engine under the hood. The motor churns out 610 bhp power and 560 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in an electrifying 3.2 seconds.

Mamta Mohandas: Porsche 911 Carrera S

Indian Women Supercar Owners. (Photo: Cartoq)

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • From the world of Malayalam cinema to the world of high-speed glamour, Mamta Mohandas seamlessly transitions. Her brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera S is a symphony of elegance and power, draped in a captivating Racing Yellow hue. Under the hood lies a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine, producing 450 bhp and 530 Nm of torque. The vehicle can further accelerate 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds, making heads turn and hearts race.

    These remarkable Indian women are not just defying norms; they’re redefining them with every rev of their high-performance engines. Their supercars aren’t just about speed; they’re about empowerment, breaking barriers, and embodying the spirit of modern India. With these women at the wheel, the future of supercars in the country is nothing short of exhilarating.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: August 31, 2023, 13:31 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 18:27 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App