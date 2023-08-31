From Shilpa Shetty To Mallika Sherawat: Indian Women Supercar Owners, Details Inside

The world of supercars is frequently linked to men and their desire for speed. However, defying these stereotypes are a group of remarkable Indian women who not only own supercars but also flaunt them with unmatched style. Let’s take a look at these inspiring divas who are rewriting the rules of the game:

Shilpa Shetty: BMW i8

Advertisement

In the world of supercars, Shilpa Shetty stands out for embracing both luxury and innovation. The actress, who enjoys automobiles as much as businessman Raj Kundra, is the owner of BMW i8. With a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 231 bhp complemented by twin electric motors, the BMW i8 delivers a combined power output of 362 bhp and 570 Nm. Furthermore, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Mallika Sherawat: Lamborghini Aventador SV

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat knows how to turn heads, both on and off the screen. Currently residing in the UK, she is the owner of a pristine white Lamborghini Aventador SV. This variant of the Aventador lineup is quite lightweight. It draws its power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine that generates a top power of 740 bhp.

Advertisement

Sheetal Duggar: Lamborghini Huracan

Sheetal Duggar is a true Lamborghini enthusiast who has emerged from the streets of Kolkata. Proudly one of the few female Lamborghini owners in India, Sheetal’s custom Oro Elios Lamborghini Huracan commands attention. Having said that, the vehicle houses a 5.2-litre V10 engine under the hood. The motor churns out 610 bhp power and 560 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in an electrifying 3.2 seconds.

Mamta Mohandas: Porsche 911 Carrera S