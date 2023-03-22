From Specs To Leaked Photos, Check Everything About Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

The Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield has been witnessing great sales lately, all thanks to vehicles like Classic 650 and Himalayan 450 among others. In order to woo all bike enthusiasts, the firm is all set to introduce much awaited Scrambler 650. However, the company has not revealed any official details regarding the launch date as of yet. But, reports say it will hit the market in upcoming months.

Ahead of its global debut, the feature-loaded bike has been spotted many times during testing. Again! some of the fresh photos of the upcoming Scrambler 650 without any camouflage leaked on all the digital platforms, revealing its design and some of its features.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650: What to Expect

As per the leak images, it can be seen that the test mule covered a set of accessories, which made the two-wheeler aggressive and stylish at the same time. Photos also suggest that the vehicle might come with a black grille at the front, covering all the LED headlights. The pictures also feature a dark fly screen that can be spotted above the headlight, while additional auxiliary lights have been placed just right below the turn indicators. If one closely monitors the photos, a metal bash plate under the engine also can be spotted which might provide extra safety to its power source.

If rumors are to be believed, the RE Scrambler 650 is likely to use the same 648cc engine, which the company already featured in its top hot-selling products like Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

