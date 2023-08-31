G20 Summit 2023: Leave Home Early to Catch Flight at Delhi Airport on 8-9 September

The G20 Summit is all set to kickstart on September 9 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The two-day event is expected to disturb the air and road traffic due to the VIP moment in the city.

G20 Airport Security

If you have already planned any trip, and are all set to board the flights from Delhi on September 8-10, no matter if it is domestic or international, passengers are advised to leave their homes hours before the scheduled departure time as there will be multiple security checkpoints on the roads nearby aerocity set for G20 Summit, making it difficult to reach the airport on time.

G20 Summit Traffic Diversions

The report also suggested that there will be a traffic diversion, and enhanced security arrangements on the roads across the national capital. As per the details shared by the sources, the delegation, who are coming from overseas will not take the same exit as the common flyers. They will use a separate exit gate, which will allow them to have a seamless transition process at the airport without disturbing any passengers.

It has been reported that all the dignitaries who have participated in the G20, will start arriving in Delhi from a special flight on September 8.

Arrival and Departure Cancelled for G20

In view of providing extra security to all the delegations, the Delhi airport authorities said that they have received a request from the top-level management to cancel almost 80 arrivals and 80 departures at the airport as yet.