Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indian Railways To Kickstart 156 Ganpati Special Trains, Check Details

The festive season is just around the corner, and to provide a seamless journey ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 in Mumbai, Indian railway to run 156 Ganpati Special trains for the public. While confirming the news, the railway authority informed that the interested passenger will be able to book these trains from June 27.

According to the official details shared by the railway department, these trains will run on a Mumbai route and will connect various destinations of Konkan. It has been reported that steps have been taken to avoid a heavy rush in the trains and stations during festive days.

Ganpati Special Train Details

