Home » Auto » Ghaziabad: Mahindra XUV400 EV Turned into Garbage Box by Owner, Here's Why

Ghaziabad: Mahindra XUV400 EV Turned into Garbage Box by Owner, Here's Why

Mahindra XUV400 EV in Ghaziabad: According to the reports, the owner feels the company has cheated on him as it is not providing the range, promised by the brand.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 10:14 IST

Ghaziabad, India

Mahindra XUV400. (File photo)
Mahindra XUV400. (File photo)

An unusual incident has been reported from Ghaziabad, where a man from greater Noida transformed the newly launched Mahindra’s most talked about product XUV400 into a Garbage box. According to the reports, the owner feels the company has cheated on him as it is not providing the range, which has been promised by the brand.

Mahindra XUV400 Viral Incident. (File photo)

Here’s What XUV400’S Owner Wrote on EV

The owner also created a big poster, covering all the rear parts of the SUV, and parked it nearby Mahindra’s showroom in Ghaziabad, which reads" Purchasing the electric XUV400 is like burning your own home. In order to charge the vehicle at home, customers need a 10 kW connection at home. If the interested ones want to charge outside, it will cost around Rs 1,000. At this price range, the EV will provide a max range in the real world is 150 km. While the company claims it will provide a decent range between 300 to 350 km. Shiva Mahindra shame on you,"

While launching the sharp attack on the homegrown brand, the owner also asked the other customers to not purchase Mahindra XUV400.

When the incident went viral on the internet, tweeple also started criticizing the company over the vehicle. While some say the man is doing the right thing, some suggested him to use the vehicle properly.

    • Another Incident Related To XUV400

    This is not the first time such news regarding the XUV400 grabbed eyeballs. Earlier, a similar incident also hit the headlines, where a man staged a protest outside the Mahindra’s showroom over the same issue. He claimed that the vehicle is not worth the price.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 10:05 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 10:14 IST
