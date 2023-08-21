Ghaziabad: Mahindra XUV400 EV Turned into Garbage Box by Owner, Here's Why

An unusual incident has been reported from Ghaziabad, where a man from greater Noida transformed the newly launched Mahindra’s most talked about product XUV400 into a Garbage box. According to the reports, the owner feels the company has cheated on him as it is not providing the range, which has been promised by the brand.

Here’s What XUV400’S Owner Wrote on EV

The owner also created a big poster, covering all the rear parts of the SUV, and parked it nearby Mahindra’s showroom in Ghaziabad, which reads" Purchasing the electric XUV400 is like burning your own home. In order to charge the vehicle at home, customers need a 10 kW connection at home. If the interested ones want to charge outside, it will cost around Rs 1,000. At this price range, the EV will provide a max range in the real world is 150 km. While the company claims it will provide a decent range between 300 to 350 km. Shiva Mahindra shame on you,"

While launching the sharp attack on the homegrown brand, the owner also asked the other customers to not purchase Mahindra XUV400.

When the incident went viral on the internet, tweeple also started criticizing the company over the vehicle. While some say the man is doing the right thing, some suggested him to use the vehicle properly.