Ghaziabad Metro: DMRC to Connect Noida Sector 62 and Vaishali Stations, Details Inside

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently submitted a tentative plan to extend the Delhi Metro line to Ghaziabad city.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the proposed plan spans a distance of 5.83 km and aims to connect Noida’s Sector-62 Metro station to Vaishali Metro station in Ghaziabad.

This marks the third plan submitted by the DMRC to establish a connection between the two stations. As per Manvendra Singh, officiating chief engineer of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), the new plan suggests a route passing through Indirapuram before reaching Vaishali station.

Singh further mentioned, “The two previous plans have not been dropped as such. We will now study the new plan to find out whether it is feasible. Land is required for construction and, later, the funding pattern will be decided."

Once the detailed project report is completed, the officials estimate that the budget for the proposed 5.83 km metro line would range from Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 1,400 crore.

The planned metro line is expected to traverse areas near CISF, DPS Indirapuram, Ramlila Ground, Niti Khand, Gyan Khand, and Ramprastha before reaching Vaishali Metro station. Additionally, the new plan proposes the development of four stations near Vaibhav Khand, DPS, Niti Khand, and Gyan Khand.

Earlier in January 2020, the DMRC presented a proposal to connect Noida’s Sector-62 and Sahibabad at an estimated cost of Rs 1,517 crore. Furthermore, a second line connecting Vaishali with Mohan Nagar at a cost of Rs 1,808.22 crore was also submitted.

However, the GDA’s request for state funding was denied by the state government in January this year. In May, the state once again refused to provide 50 percent funding for the two extensions.

The new plan has gained prominence due to the ongoing construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which aims to link New Bus Adda to Sahibabad and further extend to Anand Vihar in Delhi.