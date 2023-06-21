Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Until June 25, Details Inside

Go First recently announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled until June 25. This comes as a disappointment to many passengers who were hoping for a resumption of services by June 22, as previously stated by the airline.

The cash-strapped carrier’s aircraft have been grounded since May 3, which has put travellers through a lot of trouble. The decision by Go First to file for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) earlier this year served as the reason for the grounding. Due to Pratt & Whitney engine delivery delays, which caused quite a few of the airline’s aircraft to be grounded, the company has been struggling with rising losses. However, Go First remains optimistic and anticipates a prompt resolution that will pave the way for the revival of its operations.

Taking to Twitter, Go First expressed its regret over the extended flight cancellations, stating, “We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled until June 25, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations." The airline also acknowledged the disruption caused to travelers’ plans and assured them of its commitment to providing assistance.

The company further emphasized its ongoing efforts to secure immediate resolution and revive operations. It assured passengers that bookings would resume shortly and expressed gratitude for their patience during this challenging period.

