Go First Extends Flight Cancellations upto Aug 31, Cites Operational Reasons

Go First airline has extended flight cancellation upto August 31 due to operational reasons. It released an official statement which confirmed this development and further added that the airline has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," read the official statement from Go First.
Last month, DGCA had approved Go First’s plan to restart operations, albeit with certain conditions. It had allowed the airline to begin with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. However, it included availablity of interim funding.
Go First had filed an application for voluntary insolvency while claiming that it has failed to get engines from Pratt and Whitney which has subsequently led to grounding of 28 aircraft. This petition was admitted on May 10.