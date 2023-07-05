Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Until July 10, Here's Why

Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Until July 10, Here's Why

Some reports reflect the cancellation of Go First flights, has affected airfares, especially on routes where the airline was active

Advertisement

Curated By: Paras Yadav

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 11:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Go First (Photo: IANS)
Go First (Photo: IANS)

Go First Airline, which has recently been going through turmoil, has informed that its flying operations have been cancelled again until July 10. The airline has been grounded since May 3.

Go First filed for voluntary bankruptcy in May before the National Company Law Tribunal. A portion of the fleet was grounded due to delays from a US-based engine maker.

Also Read: Air India Cancels Two International Flights on July 2 and 3, Here’s Why

Some reports reflect the cancellation of Go First flights, has affected airfares, especially on routes where the airline was active. Last week, Resolution Professionals submitted a plan to revive Go First before DGCA in Delhi. Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that Go First is serious

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • about restarting the business.

    Go First, in a statement, said, “Resolution Professionals assured the DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations. The resumption plan proposes operating Go First from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights." If the DGCA is satisfied with the revival plan, they will conduct an inspection audit based on the resumption plan, the statement added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 11:44 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 11:44 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App