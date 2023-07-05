Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Until July 10, Here's Why

Go First Airline, which has recently been going through turmoil, has informed that its flying operations have been cancelled again until July 10. The airline has been grounded since May 3.

Go First filed for voluntary bankruptcy in May before the National Company Law Tribunal. A portion of the fleet was grounded due to delays from a US-based engine maker.

Some reports reflect the cancellation of Go First flights, has affected airfares, especially on routes where the airline was active. Last week, Resolution Professionals submitted a plan to revive Go First before DGCA in Delhi. Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that Go First is serious