160 Daily Flights, 78 Routes, 22 Airports: Go First Submits Revival Plan to DGCA, Assures Adequate Workforce

Go First’s resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, along with airline’s former CEO Kaushik Kona on Wednesday met with DGCA officials and submitted the carrier’s resumption plan.

According to sources, the airline wants to start by deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, including four additional planes on standby. It aims to operate from 22 airports and fly on 78 routes, with approximately 160 daily flights.

Regarding the availability of pilots and ground staff, the resolution professional has assured the DGCA that there will be an adequate workforce to support the airline’s operations.

Go First recently announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled until June 30. This comes as a disappointment to many passengers who were hoping for a resumption of services.