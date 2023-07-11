Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Goa Airport Implements Modern Check-in Facility to Enhance Passenger Experience

Goa Airport Implements Modern Check-in Facility to Enhance Passenger Experience

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 12:06 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Image used for Representation (Photo: IANS)
The Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa has observed around 40 percent utilisation of self-service bag drops (SBD) and 47 percent utilization of common use self service (CUSS) kiosks by passengers, revolutionizing the check-in process, an airport official said.

The spokesman of the airport said that Manohar International Airport has implemented modern check-in facilities to enhance the passenger experience.

“The airport has observed an impressive average of around 40 percent passenger utilization of Self-service Bag Drops (SBD) and 47 percent utilization of Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks," he said.

He stated that the highest utilization of 50 percent for SBD and 52 percent for CUSS was achieved during the peak hours for all the airlines who have enrolled for CUSS and SBD platform at Manohar International Airport.

“With SBD, passengers can enjoy a seamless drop-off procedure without the hassle of long lines or complicated processes," he said.

    • Manohar International Airport is developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL).

    RV Sheshan, CEO of GGIAL, “Our commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience is reflected in the ease and convenience provided by these state-of-the-art facilities. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies that enhance airport operations while prioritizing passenger satisfaction," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 12:06 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 12:06 IST
